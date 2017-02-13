Aerni turns tables on Hirscher to win combined at ski worlds
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - In a total turnaround, Luca Aerni won the combined event at world ski championships on Monday after being 30th fastest in downhill. The Swiss skier was first to use the slalom course and took advantage of the clean surface to finish 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.
