2002 Winter Olympics memories: Apolo Ohno's rise to superstar

With the possible exception of Mitt Romney, you could make a strong case that no one associated with the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics vaulted more from anonymity to a first-name basis with the world than a young man with a cool goatee named Apolo. Apolo Anton Ohno was 19 years old when he strapped on his skates at the brand-new Olympic Oval in Kearns and proceeded to win gold at 1,500 meters and silver at 1,000 meters in the relatively new sport of short track speedskating, a blend of rugby, figure skating and train wrecks that spectators couldn't turn away from.

