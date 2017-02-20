2002 Winter Olympics at 15: Joe Pack trades skis for golf clubs
The last we heard of Joe Pack, the freestyle skier/aerialist, he was sticking a quadruple twisting triple backflip to win a silver medal at the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics. Fifteen years later Pack is nowhere near snow or skis.
