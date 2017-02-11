10-year-old Florida girl competing at Westminster Dog Show
Mikko Koivu got the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing c Russian runner Maria Savinova was stripped of her 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping on Friday, putting Caster Semenya in line to become a t At just 10 years old, Emily Cloudman is one of the youngest handlers who will compete at next week's 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. "She's very food-motivated," said Emily, holding a treat, next to her 3-year-old brown and white beagle, Lacey.
