Women athletes having sex can distort doping results, says Russian deputy PM
Doping results for female athletes can be distorted if they have had sex in the days leading up to a test, according to Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko. Mutko, promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister amid international sports controversy around alleged state-sponsored doping of Russian athletes, said "male DNA" lingers in female athletes for days after having sex.
