Women athletes having sex can distort doping results, says Russian deputy PM

10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Doping results for female athletes can be distorted if they have had sex in the days leading up to a test, according to Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko. Mutko, promoted from sports minister to deputy prime minister amid international sports controversy around alleged state-sponsored doping of Russian athletes, said "male DNA" lingers in female athletes for days after having sex.

Chicago, IL

