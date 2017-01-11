With Vonn set to return, Shiffrin hap...

With Vonn set to return, Shiffrin happy to leave limelight

14 hrs ago

With Lindsey Vonn's return to the World Cup looming, Mikaela Shiffrin is looking forward to leaving the limelight to her American teammate. Nursing a knee injury and a broken arm for the past 11 months, Vonn was expected to take part in official downhill training in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Thursday and Friday, and probably in two races over the weekend.

