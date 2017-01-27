"Winter Olympics" Held for Students with Special Needs in Hazle Township
Forget the Winter Olympics in Souci, for Hazleton Area School District students with special needs, it's all about the winter games held at the slopes of the Eagle Rock Development in Hazle Township. Some of the events at the Winter Olympics held at the Development, included Snowtubing, a curling event, and even throwing snowballs at a target.
