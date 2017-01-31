Winter Olympics for over 50s.
Trento, January 31 - The first edition of a winter sports competition organised by '50&Pi', an association supporting and promoting socialisation among seniors, opens in the Paganella ski area in the northern autonomous province of Trento on Wednesday. The competition has been dubbed the 'Winter Olympics of the over 50s'.
