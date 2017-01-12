Wagner leads (relatively) old guard f...

Wagner leads (relatively) old guard for US figure skating

Ashley Wagner remembers being glued to her TV in the winter of 1998, when a sprightly young figure skater named Tara Lipinski was dazzling the judges on her way to gold at the Nagano Olympics. Nearly two decades later, Wagner is still trying to follow Lipinski's footsteps, albeit in much different fashion.

