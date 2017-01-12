Wagner leads (relatively) old guard for US figure skating
Ashley Wagner remembers being glued to her TV in the winter of 1998, when a sprightly young figure skater named Tara Lipinski was dazzling the judges on her way to gold at the Nagano Olympics. Nearly two decades later, Wagner is still trying to follow Lipinski's footsteps, albeit in much different fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC