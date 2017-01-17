Vonn wins in second race after injury layoff

Irrepressible Lindsey Vonn won the women's downhill at Garmish-Partenkirchen on Saturday in only her second race since returning after an 11-month injury layoff. The four-times World Cup overall champion, and 2010 Olympic downhill champion, was fastest at every intermediate stage on the Kandahar course as she finished 0.15 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Lara Gut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.