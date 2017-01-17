Vonn wins in second race after injury layoff
Irrepressible Lindsey Vonn won the women's downhill at Garmish-Partenkirchen on Saturday in only her second race since returning after an 11-month injury layoff. The four-times World Cup overall champion, and 2010 Olympic downhill champion, was fastest at every intermediate stage on the Kandahar course as she finished 0.15 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Lara Gut.
