Vonn just happy to be racing again after 13th place

Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday The four times World Cup overall champion, and 2010 Olympic downhill champion, had not raced for 322 days since she suffered a knee injury in Andorra late last February and then broke her arm in training in Colorado. The 32-year-old American needed surgery after the November accident, requiring an intensive program of rehabilitation.

