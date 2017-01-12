Vonn just happy to be racing again af...

Vonn just happy to be racing again after 13th place

Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday The four times World Cup overall champion, and 2010 Olympic downhill champion, had not raced for 322 days since she suffered a knee injury in Andorra late last February and then broke her arm in training in Colorado. The 32-year-old American needed surgery after the November accident, requiring an intensive program of rehabilitation.

