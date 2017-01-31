Vonn and Shiffrin highlight US ski roster for worlds
Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the U.S. Ski Team roster for the world championships starting next week in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Julia Mancuso also will compete as she steadily regains her form following hip surgery.
