Virtue and Moir, Osmond lead early at Canadian figure skating championships
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their return to the Canadian figure skating championships with a victory in the short dance on Friday. Skating to a medley of Prince music, the Olympic gold and silver medallists scored 84.36 points and brought the TD Place crowd to its feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|8
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC