US skier Nyman fastest in 1st downhill training on Streif
In perfect weather conditions, the American timed 1 minute, 57.25 seconds on the 3.3-kilometer Streif course to lead Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.37, and Johan Clarey of France by 0.95. Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 1.01 behind, and World Cup downhill champion Peter Fill of Italy trailed Nyman by 1.55.
