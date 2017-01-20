US ski team: Lindsey Vonn could return to WCup next week
In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates after placing second at a women's Alpine ski downhill race in La Thuile, Italy. The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team says Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm.
