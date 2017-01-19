US Skating prez says Russia should be banned from Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating President Sam Auxier said Thursday that Russia should be banned from the 2018 Olympics because of accusations of a mass doping cover-up at the Sochi Games three years ago. World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren has said there is evidence that doping test samples given by 12 Russian medal winners at the 2014 Olympics were tampered with.
