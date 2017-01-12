US figure skater Gold had no inkling of Russian doping
American figure skater Gracie Gold says she never could have imagined the scope of Russian doping at the Sochi Olympics, even though it ultimately could land her on the podium three years later. Gold finished fourth at the Winter Games, while Adelina Sotnikova won a surprising gold for the host nation.
