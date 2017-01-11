U.S. Olympic Committee puts full weight behind LA 2024 bid, ruling out 2028 as consolation prize
The logo for the Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid was unveiled on Feb. 16, 2016. With Los Angeles bidding to host the 2024 Summer Olympics , U.S. officials appear to have adopted an all-or-nothing approach to bringing the Games back to this country.
