U.S. champion Nathan Chen emerges as ...

U.S. champion Nathan Chen emerges as Olympic medal contender

Nathan Chen's fifth quadruple jump elevated his long program to one for the ages. Nathan Chen during the men's free skate in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Sprint Center on Jan. 23. He landed five quads in his program and won gold.

