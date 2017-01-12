Time to celebrate 15th anniversary of 2002 Winter Games
Olympic medalist freestyle skier Shannon Bahrke can't believe next month will mark the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. But Bahrke, married and the mother of a 3 A1 2-year-old daughter, said she's reminded how much time has passed when she goes to a school to talk about winning the first medal of the Salt Lake Games.
