Three members of Canadian women's soccer team announce retirement

Three veteran members of Canada's national women's soccer team will make their final appearance with the team in a Feb. 4 game against Mexico at B.C. Place Stadium. Striker Melissa Tancredi, defender/striker Rhian Wilkinson and defender Marie-Eve Nault officially announced their retirements at a news conference Friday in Vancouver.

