Tande wins 2nd leg of Four Hills Tour, Stoch takes lead
" Daniel Andre Tande of Norway beat Kamil Stoch to win the second leg of ski jumping's Four Hills Tour but couldn't prevent the double Olympic champion from claiming the tournament lead on Sunday. Tande soared 138 meters with his first jump and 142 with his second to win with 289.2 points.
