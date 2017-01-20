Tande takes 4 Hills Tour lead after 2nd straight win

Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande overtook Olympic champion Kamil Stoch at the top of the Four Hills Tour standings after winning the shortened third stop on Wednesday. Tande, who also won Sunday's event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, soared 128.5 meters to lead the competition with 125.7 points when unfavorable weather conditions forced organizers to cancel the final round of jumping.

