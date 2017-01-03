Sven Kramer wins record 9th European all-around title

Sven Kramer won a record ninth European all-around title, winning the 10,000 meters to complete yet another dominating performance for the Dutchman. Kramer boosted his reputation as the greatest all-around skater at his Thialf home skating rink in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, easily holding off fellow Dutchman Jan Blokhuijsen and Bart Swings of Belgium in the four-race event.

