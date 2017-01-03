Suspensions lifted for 4 Russians in skeleton

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has allowed four Russians to resume competing even though they are under investigation for alleged doping rule breaches at the 2014 Winter Olympics. The IBSF had issued provisional suspensions to the four, including Olympic gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov, on Dec. 30 after the International Olympic Committee opened an investigation into apparent tampering with drug test samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.