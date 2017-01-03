Suspensions lifted for 4 Russians in ...

Suspensions lifted for 4 Russians in skeleton

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has allowed four Russians to resume competing even though they are under investigation for alleged doping rule breaches at the 2014 Winter Olympics. The IBSF had issued provisional suspensions to the four, including Olympic gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov, on Dec. 30 after the International Olympic Committee opened an investigation into apparent tampering with drug test samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC