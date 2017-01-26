Stockholm: Staging 2026 Winter Olympi...

Stockholm: Staging 2026 Winter Olympics is 'desirable'

Chairman Hans Vestberg said a report presented by the Swedish capital about hosting the games was "an important step" toward a formal bid, expected in March 2018. In 2015, Stockholm pulled out the race for the 2022 Games after Swedish politicians refused to give financial backing.

