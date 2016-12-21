Stina Nilsson wins 10K skiathlon on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski

Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Jessica Diggins by two tenths of a second in a 10-kilometre skiathlon on Tuesday in the third stage of the Tour de Ski. Nilsson, the world championship silver medallist , finished strongly to win the 5-kilometre classic and 5-kilometre freestyle cross-country race in 27 minutes, 23.8 seconds, just ahead of Diggins.

