Stars On Ice show will showcase 2018 Olympic hopefuls in Hershey

Winter sports fans will have an opportunity to preview the 2018 Olympic team when the Stars On Ice performance comes to the Giant Center on May 4. Members of the U.S. Figure Skating team, including 2016 Olympic silver medalist Ashley Wagner, two-time U.S. Champion Gracie Gold, two-time World Medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and four-time U.S. Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Jeremy Abbot will also be performing in Hershey.

