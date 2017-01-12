Stars On Ice show will showcase 2018 ...

Stars On Ice show will showcase 2018 Olympic hopefuls in Hershey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Winter sports fans will have an opportunity to preview the 2018 Olympic team when the Stars On Ice performance comes to the Giant Center on May 4. Members of the U.S. Figure Skating team, including 2016 Olympic silver medalist Ashley Wagner, two-time U.S. Champion Gracie Gold, two-time World Medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and four-time U.S. Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Jeremy Abbot will also be performing in Hershey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC