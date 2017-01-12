Stars On Ice show will showcase 2018 Olympic hopefuls in Hershey
Winter sports fans will have an opportunity to preview the 2018 Olympic team when the Stars On Ice performance comes to the Giant Center on May 4. Members of the U.S. Figure Skating team, including 2016 Olympic silver medalist Ashley Wagner, two-time U.S. Champion Gracie Gold, two-time World Medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and four-time U.S. Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Jeremy Abbot will also be performing in Hershey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC