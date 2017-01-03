Stajan scores first in 14 games, Flam...

Stajan scores first in 14 games, Flames snap Canucks' win streak at six

Matt Stajan's first goal in 14 games ended up as the game winner Saturday night as the Calgary Flames built up an early lead and hung on for a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Calgary opened the scoring at 14:26 of the first period when Alex Chiasson deflected Sean Monahan's shot past Jacob Markstrom out of mid-air.

