Skier Jean Vuarnet, who struck gold with tuck position, dies
Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday. He was 83. The Frenchman won Olympic gold in the downhill at the 1960 winter games in Squaw Valley, California.
