Shiffrin misses WCup slalom record; Velez Zuzulova wins race

Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia won a women's World Cup slalom on Tuesday after Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her opening run, ending the American's seven-race winning streak in the discipline. Velez Zuzulova held on to her first-run lead and beat Petra Vlhova by 0.24 seconds for a Slovak 1-2 finish.

