Shiffrin closes in on ski racing milestones

If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history - Phil Mahre. She would also match the women's record of eight consecutive World Cup slaloms wins - and draw level with Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of victories before turning 22 years old.

