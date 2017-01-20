Shiffrin closes in on ski racing milestones
If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history - Phil Mahre. She would also match the women's record of eight consecutive World Cup slaloms wins - and draw level with Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of victories before turning 22 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC