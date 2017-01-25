Shaun White 3.0: Fit, focused, fired up as he hits 30
" This time, the question came to Shaun White from an airplane pilot, though the pilot was hardly the first one to ask it of late: Are you still riding? White turned 30 last fall, and anyone who tuned out after his stunning loss at the Olympics in Russia missed the start of a reboot that may feel more like a comeback story. Back at the Winter X Games this year, the two-time Olympic champion has refocused his business, his training and his fitness for a run at next year's games.
