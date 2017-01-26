Shaun White 3.0: Fit, focused, fired up as he hits 30
In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, two-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White trains at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alberta. White turned 30 last fall, and anyone who tuned out after his stunning fail at the Olympics in Russia missed the start of a reboot that may feel more like a comeback story.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Tue
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
