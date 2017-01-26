'Selfless acts' help US win silver in...

'Selfless acts' help US win silver in relay at luge worlds

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

There were four silver medals awaiting USA Luge after the team relay at the world championships, one for each of the American sliders who delivered a second-place finish behind powerhouse Germany. The U.S. squad of Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and the doubles entry of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman capped a stellar weekend for the Americans on Sunday with that silver-medal showing, with Hamlin winning her third medal in three days to finish off the greatest showing ever by a USA Luge slider in a world championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC