'Selfless acts' help US win silver in relay at luge worlds

There were four silver medals awaiting USA Luge after the team relay at the world championships, one for each of the American sliders who delivered a second-place finish behind powerhouse Germany. The U.S. squad of Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and the doubles entry of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman capped a stellar weekend for the Americans on Sunday with that silver-medal showing, with Hamlin winning her third medal in three days to finish off the greatest showing ever by a USA Luge slider in a world championships.

