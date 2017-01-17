Sedin beats Luongo for 1,000th NHL point as Canucks down Panthers
Henrik Sedin recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career before Luca Sbisa scored the winner in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night. Ryan Miller stopped 34 shots for Vancouver , which improved to 8-1-3 over its last 12. Sedin came in with a goal and two assists over his last three games to get to 999 points after going scoreless in the four previous contests, and reached the milestone in style in the second period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|8
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC