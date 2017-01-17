Sakic, Koivu, Selanne, Krupp, Ruggiero named to IIHF Hall of Fame

Joe Sakic as well as Finnish stars Saku Koivu and Teemu Selanne are among five former players named Tuesday for induction into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame. The IIHF aso announced Tuesday that German defenceman Uwe Krupp and U.S. women's star Angela Ruggiero would enter the hall along with builder Dieter Kalt of Austria.

