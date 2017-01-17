Russian skier faces questions over ra...

Russian skier faces questions over racing during suspension

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Maxim Vylegzhanin won three silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but was suspended last month by the International Ski Federation after he was accused of being one of 12 medallists whose doping samples were allegedly swapped for clean ones. Despite his suspension, Vylegzhanin has carried on competing in Russian events, winning two races this month organized by a regional body of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC