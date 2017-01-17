Russian skier faces questions over racing during suspension
Maxim Vylegzhanin won three silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but was suspended last month by the International Ski Federation after he was accused of being one of 12 medallists whose doping samples were allegedly swapped for clean ones. Despite his suspension, Vylegzhanin has carried on competing in Russian events, winning two races this month organized by a regional body of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation.
