Romney to join celebration of 2002 Winter Olympics
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will be among those next month marking 15 years since Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics. Romney, credited with turning around the scandal-plagued 2002 games, will make an appearance at a Feb. 4 celebration at the Nordic Center on the Solider Hollow resort in Midway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC