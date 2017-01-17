Romney to join celebration of 2002 Wi...

Romney to join celebration of 2002 Winter Olympics

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will be among those next month marking 15 years since Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics. Romney, credited with turning around the scandal-plagued 2002 games, will make an appearance at a Feb. 4 celebration at the Nordic Center on the Solider Hollow resort in Midway.

