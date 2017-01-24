Ralston Valley grad Mariah Bell emerg...

Ralston Valley grad Mariah Bell emerges as a contender for Olympic team in figure skating

16 hrs ago

Mariah Bell competes in the Championship Ladies Free Skate during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Monument's Mariah Bell snuck up on fans of figure skating to now rank as a serious contender to make next year's Olympic team.

