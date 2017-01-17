PyeongChang 2018 chief says Olympic prep 'clean' despite scandal
The head of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Tuesday that preparation for the games has been "clean," even with the sports community mired in a nation-rocking influence-peddling scandal. At his first press conference of 2017, Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games, addressed the impact of the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil on the build-up to the country's first Winter Games.
