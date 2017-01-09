PHT Morning Skate: Jonathan Toews has to wear a team USA jersey

That result meant Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews , a regular on the Canadian national team over the years and a two-time gold medal winner at both the World Juniors and Olympics, had to pay up on his bet with teammate Patrick Kane and put on a Team USA jersey. - The Colorado Avalanche made a waiver claim this week when they picked up forward Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.