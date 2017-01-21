Patrick Chan roars to record-tying ninth Canadian figure skating title
Patrick Chan laid down one of the best performances of his comeback to capture a ninth Canadian men's figure skating title on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Toronto landed two huge quadruple jumps, and two triple Axels to score 296.86 points - a full 40 points better than the field - and skating with an ease reminiscent of his performances prior to the Sochi Olympics.
