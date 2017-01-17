Patrick Chan poised to claim a record...

Patrick Chan poised to claim a record-tying ninth Canadian figure skating title

13 hrs ago

Patrick Chan was just 16 years old the last time he skated on the TD Place Arena Ice, finishing seventh at the Canadian figure skating championship. He won gold two years later, the first of eight Canadian senior titles he would reel off as one of the country's most decorated and dominant skaters.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

