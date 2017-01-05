Olympic ski champion Tina Maze to rec...

Olympic ski champion Tina Maze to reconsider retirement

Read more: The Daily Advance

For all the fuss in Tina Maze's home country about her farewell ski race on Saturday, it might not be her last race after all. The two-time Olympic champion from Slovenia told The Associated Press on Thursday that she might reconsider her decision to retire.

