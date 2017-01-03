Olympic champion Stoch wins final stop, takes 4 Hills title
" Olympic ski jump champion Kamil Stoch became the first Polish winner of the Four Hills Tour in 16 years on Friday. Stoch won the final stop to overtake Daniel Andre Tande, who led the competition after winning in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Innsbruck.
