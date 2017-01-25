Olympic champ Kim Brennan appointed AM

Olympic champ Kim Brennan appointed AM

The only thing more rewarding than receiving an Australia Day honour for Olympic gold medallist Kim Brennan was the reason for it. With the exception of Brennan and Michellie Jones, who won Paralympic triathlon gold in Rio, they all received a Medal of the Order of Australia .

