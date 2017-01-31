Olympic bobsled champion from Russia banned for doping
A Russian bobsledder who won a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics has been banned for four years for doping. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday that Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the four-man bobsled at the Sochi Games, tested positive last year and has been banned by the Russian Bobsled Federation.
