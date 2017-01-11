Olympian Martinez heads PH to Asiad
Olympian Michael Martinez spearheads the Philippine team that will compete in the 2017 Asian Winter Games slated Feb. 19 to 26 in Sapporo, Japan. The 20-year-old Martinez became the first Winter Olympian from the Southeast Asian region when he took part in the figure skating competition of the 2014 Sochi Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC