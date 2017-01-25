Norwegian cross-country skier Johaug appears before hearing
The court-like hearing, which ends Thursday, allows Johaug to explain herself after testing positive the banned steroid clostebol last year. Anti-Doping Norway has called for a 14-month ban.
